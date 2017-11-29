State comptroller stops in Hyattsville on ‘Shop Maryland’ tour

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is touring the state to remind residents to shop local this holiday season.

Franchot stopped in Hyattsville on Nov. 28 as part of his annual “Shop Maryland for the Holidays” statewide tour. This year, the tour includes nine stops across the state.

Franchot, who lives in Takoma Park, called Hyattsville one of his favorite communities. His first stop was at Franklins Restaurant, Brewery and General Store — “a legend,” he called it — where he presented owner Mike Franklin with a certificate of recognition congratulating him on 25 years in business. Franklins celebrates its 25th anniversary on Dec. 3. He also thanked two Franklins employees — who have both worked at the business for 10 years — for their dedication.

The comptroller’s next stop was across the street at Fleisher’s of Maryland jewelry store. Franchot thanked partners Fred Fleisher and Luis Pena for their business and emphasized that small businesses strengthen the community.

Franchot was joined on the Hyattsville tour stop by Maddy Voytek from the Maryland Retailers Association. She thanked the business owners for their hard work, saying small businesses are the backbone of the state’s retail economy.

Franchot’s message was clear: We need people to shop local, he said.

“In-state shopping puts citizens’ hard-earned money back into their communities and supports local businesses that employ friends and neighbors,” said Franchot, in a press release. “Shopping locally gets consumers the best product, service and experience for their dollar.”