Student artists show their skills at county art show

By KRISSI HUMBARD — Student artists had the chance to feel like the real thing at the county’s student art show: Their art was on display in a pop-up gallery at the University of Maryland.

But, the Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) annual art show almost didn’t happen this year. Construction at The Mall at Prince Georges, the event’s usual venue, moved the event to the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center Grand Pavilion. According to an art teacher at Felegy Elementary School, the show came together quickly. The countywide art show was also split into two events this year.

The PGCPS North County Art Exhibit was held Feb. 26-March 1 — a much shorter time frame than the usual event — and featured art work from students in pre-K to 12th grade from Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. There was a reception for students and parents on Feb. 28. The submitted pieces were chosen by teachers at the individual schools.

Art from Hyattsville Elementary School students is displayed at the PGCPS North County Art Show. Photo by Krissi Humbard

Parents and students view the art on display during the opening reception of the PGCPS North County Art Show. Photo by Lauren Flynn Kelly

