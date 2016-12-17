Two arrested in summer triple shooting; third suspect sought

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — Two suspects have been arrested in a triple shooting that occurred in Hyattsville over the summer, according to Hyattsville City Police.

The incident, which occurred Aug. 9 in the 5800 block of 35th Place, stemmed from a drug-related altercation.

On Aug. 26, Carlos Tejada Cruz, of Beltsville, was arrested without incident in the Hyattsville area. On Dec. 14, Kevin Alexus Hernandez-Guevara, who has no fixed address, was arrested in Ocean County, New Jersey. He is currently awaiting extradition to Maryland.

An active warrant for attempted first degree murder is on file for a third suspect, Jeffery Rodriguez, address unknown. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez is urged to call the Hyattsville City Police at 301-985-5060.

Guevara also was recently charged by the Prince George’s County Police with first-degree murder in the slaying of Brandon Eduardo Sorto on July 30 in the 3100 block of Oliver Street in Hyattsville. PGPD made the announcement of that arrest Dec. 15.

“The [homicide and triple shooting] cases are connected by some of the perpetrators, who are part of the MS-13 gang,” said HCPD Lt. Chris Purvis. “They aren’t necessarily connected by motive or anything else at this point.”

All three suspects in the triple shooting case are known to be associated with the criminal street gang MS-13.

Carlos Tejada Cruz Kevin Alexus Hernandez-Guevara Jeffery Rodriguez