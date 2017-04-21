Watch the Replay: 2017 Candidates Forum

The 2017 city council candidates after the Candidates Forum on April 19. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
BY KRISSI HUMBARD — On April 19, the Hyattsville Life & Times and the city’s Teen Advisory Committee co-hosted the 2017 Hyattsville City Election Candidate Forum, which brought together all 12 of the city’s candidates running for Hyattsville City Council.
The 2017 Candidate Forum is available for playback streaming online. The forum will replay at 8 p.m. daily on Verizon channel 12 and Comcast channel 71 until the election May 2, unless preempted by live council meetings.
The candidates were asked questions about community development, affordable housing, residential and public parking, council discord, engaging youth, and referendums. The candidates were also asked what they thought is the top issue facing Hyattsville and their potential solutions.
Dozens of questions were sent in by residents before the forum.
To find out more about the candidates, check out the 2017 City Council Elections Guide.
The 2017 city council candidates, seated for the Candidates Forum on April 19. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Krissi Humbard, the Hyattsville Life & Times Digital Editor, speaks at the Candidates Forum. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Destiny Powers, a member of the Teen Advisory Committee, speaks at the Candidates Forum. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Moderators of the Candidate Forum Maria James, managing editor of the Hyattsville Life & Times, and Rekik Zeku, a member of the Teen Advisory Committee. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
The crowd at the 2017 Candidate Forum, co-hosted by the Hyattsville Life & Times and the city’s Teen Advisory Committee. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Talib Karim, far left, candidate for Ward 1. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Bart Lawrence, candidate for Ward 1. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Ian Herron, candidate for Ward 1. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Robert Croslin, candidate for Ward 2. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Carrianna Suiter, candidate for Ward 3. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Vinni Anandham, candidate for Ward 3. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Ayanna Shivers, candidate for Ward 3. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Candidates for Ward 4 Shirley Bender and Edouard Haba. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Erica Spell, candidate for Ward 5. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Derrika Durant, candidate for Ward 5. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Ben Zeitler, candidate for Ward 5. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
Attendees speak with candidates after the Candidate Forum. Photo by Christopher Creese of CreeseWorks
