Watch the Replay: 2017 Candidates Forum

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — On April 19, the Hyattsville Life & Times and the city’s Teen Advisory Committee co-hosted the 2017 Hyattsville City Election Candidate Forum, which brought together all 12 of the city’s candidates running for Hyattsville City Council.

The 2017 Candidate Forum is available for playback streaming online. The forum will replay at 8 p.m. daily on Verizon channel 12 and Comcast channel 71 until the election May 2, unless preempted by live council meetings.

The candidates were asked questions about community development, affordable housing, residential and public parking, council discord, engaging youth, and referendums. The candidates were also asked what they thought is the top issue facing Hyattsville and their potential solutions.

Dozens of questions were sent in by residents before the forum.

