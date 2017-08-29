‘Whole Foods + Amazon:’ Prices drop on some popular staples after acquisition

BY KRISSI HUMBARD — The store that’s been dubbed “Whole Paycheck” might need a new nickname.

Amazon officially acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion today. To mark the occasion, Whole Foods lowered its prices on some of its best-selling grocery staples, according to a press release from the two companies.

“Starting today, Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices on a selection of best-selling staples across its stores, with much more to come,” stated the press release. “Customers will enjoy lower prices on products like Whole Trade bananas, organic avocados, organic large brown eggs, organic responsibly-farmed salmon and tilapia, organic baby kale and baby lettuce, animal-welfare-rated 85% lean ground beef, creamy and crunchy almond butter, organic Gala and Fuji apples, organic rotisserie chicken, 365 Everyday Value organic butter, and much more.” Prices have also been lowered on many of the non-organic versions of these products.

The new lower-priced items are marked with a sign with the tag “Whole Foods + Amazon.” The sign also listed the previous price and the new lower price.

It seems the lower prices vary a bit by store (some stores are carrying lower-priced meats, for example, but we didn’t see that at the Whole Foods in Riverdale Park on Aug. 28.) Also, there are reports that some stores are carrying Amazon electronic products such as the Echo, but the store at Riverdale Park Station didn’t appear to have any electronics on Aug. 28.

The companies say there is more to come. Amazon and Whole Foods Market plan to offer more in-store benefits and lower prices for customers over time as the two companies integrate logistics and point-of-sale and merchandising systems, according to the release.